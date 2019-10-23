Selena Gomez releases emotional new single "Lose You To Love Me"

ABC Image Group LA

ABC Image Group LAAs Selena Gomez promised last week, her emotional new single "Lose You to Love Me" was released at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday.

The new track was accompanied by an intense music video, which was shot entirely in black and white. It features closeups of Selena staring straight into the camera and standing alone as she sings.

Immediately, fans pointed out that the song heavily hints at the singer's complicated relationship with ex Justin Bieber.

"You promised the world and I fell for it/ I put you first and you adored it/ You set fires to my forest/ And you let it burn/ Sang off-key in my chorus 'cause it wasn't yours," Selena opens the song.

Another clue the breakup song may be about Justin comes when Gomez sings, "In two months you replaced us/ Like it was easy/ Made me think I deserved it, in the thick of healing." Bieber was first spotted with his now wife Hailey in June -- just two months after he and Selena reportedly broke up in April.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in June, Selena revealed she had completed the long-awaited follow-up to her 2015 album Revival and fans have been patiently waiting for her to drop some new tunes ever since.

In the meantime, she's been keeping busy with other projects outside of music. She produced the recently-released Netflix docu-series Living Undocumented, and will voice a giraffe in the upcoming Robert Downey Jr. movie Doolittle, due in theaters in January.

