Selena Gomez reflects on 2019: "This year was really powerful for me"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LA2020 is gearing up to be a big year for Selena Gomez. Her new album, featuring the songs “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” is dropping on January 10.

But before 2019 comes to a close and she enters into a new era, Selena is looking back on how far she's come over the past year.

“I think every time the holidays come up, there's some part of you where you kind of sit and reflect on the year,” she tells InStyle. “This year was really, really powerful for me.”

She adds, “I can say that I'm so proud of how hard I worked, and that I truly am excited to just sit back with my family, and enjoy, and turn off everything. I always just think about what happened, and where I want to go in life, and hope for the best.”

As for what we can expect from the new album, which doesn;t yet have a title, Selena predicts it’s her best work yet.

“I can say this, and it might not sound right, but I've tried my hardest to make this the best album I've ever done,” she says. “And I feel like I lived up to the expectations. Hopefully that doesn't come back to bite me in the a**.”

