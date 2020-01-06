Selena Gomez raves about Emily Ratajkowski's body positive Instagram post

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAModel Emily Ratajkowski is starting off the new year with an extremely vulnerable Instagram post about her struggles with body positivity and the pressure she felt to prove that she was "naturally" skinny.

The 28-year-old shared a bikini photo of her 14-year-old self before opening up about her conflicted feelings about it. "I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now I’m a little sad it exists at all," writes Ratajkowski. "I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body."

The model went on to encourage her 25 million followers that there are more important things about the human body than looking sexy. Ratajkowski encouraged her young fans, especially vulnerable 14-year-old girls, to not "worry about any of that for now. Read lots of books and know that what you see on Instagram is just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings."

The post caught the attention of Selena Gomez, a fierce advocate of body positivity. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer raved about Ratajkowski's heartfelt message in the comments section. "Love this, love you!!," she praised before giving the model an adorable round of applause in emoji form.

Gomez, who said she was body shamed after gaining weight due to her battle with Lupus, has come out swinging against diet culture in recent years and blasted "the beauty myth" on Instagram, writing in March 2018, "[It's] an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.