Selena Gomez producing Netflix docu-series on immigration, 'Living Undocumented'

Steve Cohn/Invision

Steve Cohn/InvisionSelena Gomez has lined up another producing credit at Netflix.

After producing 13 Reasons Why for the streaming service, the singer has announced she will be executive producing the new Netflix documentary series Living Undocumented.

The project tackles the complex U.S. immigration system and follows eight undocumented families as they face potential deportation.

"I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word 'immigrant' has seemingly become a negative word,” Selena says in a statement.

“My hope is that the series can shed light on what it's like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.”

On Instagram, Selena wrote, "The immigration issue is more complex than one administration, one law or the story you hear about on the news. These are real people in your community, your neighbors, your friends – they are all part of the country we call home. I can’t wait for you guys to see this and hope it impacts you like it impacted me."

The six-episode series debuts October 2.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.