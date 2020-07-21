Selena Gomez-produced rom-com 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' pauses theatrical release

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Selena Gomez’s latest movie project has been taken off the release calendar for the time being, Deadline reports.

The Broken Hearts Gallery, a romantic comedy executive-produced by Selena, was originally set for a theatrical release this June. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and movie theater closures, it was then pushed back to July 10 and later pushed further, to August 7.

Now, as there seems to be no indication of when theaters will reopen, the film has been shelved temporarily.

According to Deadline, Sony is set on the film having a theatrical release and would like it to be one of the first films back in theaters.

On Monday, Warner Bros. similarly removed Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated Tenet from their theatrical release schedule.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.