Selena Gomez posts photo with empowering message about accepting her surgery scar

Selena Gomez opened up on body image insecurities she faced after her kidney transplant surgery.

Alongside a photo of herself posing in a blue bathing suit, the singer, 28, wrote about growing to love her body — scars included.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar,” she captioned the Instagram photo. “I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up.”

“Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that,” she continued.

The singer first revealed in September 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant. In an emotional post, she said the procedure was due to Lupus. She also shared that her friend, Francia Raisa, was her donor.

“She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” Gomez wrote in a post at the time. “I am incredibly blessed.”

In Gomez’s post on Thursday, she also thanked her friend, Theresa Marie Mingus, who designed the suit she is wearing, for promoting a positive message with her swimwear label.

“T – Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful,” Gomez wrote.

Selena’s post was flooded with comments praising the star for showing off her scar and speaking out about body acceptance.

