Selena Gomez owned up to her self-tanning fail at the 2018 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Selena Gomez hilariously reacted to her infamous Met Gala look from three years ago, when she was a little too enthusiastic with the self-tanner.

Speaking to Vogue, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer reflected on her 2018 look, calling it “a funny story.”

The actress, who was 26 at the time, was gearing up for the Met’s 2018 theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” so she wanted to embody a warm, glowing vibe.

“I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color, so I put on some of this tanning lotion, and it looked really beautiful and very even,” she dished. “As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker and I didn’t notice it.”

Gomez admits she was blissfully unaware of her color-changing skin until she arrived at her seat — which meant she had already run the press gamut, rubbed elbows with fellow celebrities and walked the red carpet.

“I’m walking, trying to look all beautiful, and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I’m completely orange,” the Only Murders in the Building star lamented. “I was like, ‘This is gonna be terrible because I’m gonna get eaten alive about this.'”

To avoid becoming late night fodder, Gomez decided to get in on the joke and roped in her security detail to help turn her faux pas into a meme.

“So, I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there,” she laughed. “And so, I’m running to my car. I’m literally just hauling a** to get to my car and then I put it online. I was saying ‘This is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos.'”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.