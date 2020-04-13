Selena Gomez opens up to Amy Schumer about taking back her narrative

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWhen the tabloid reports got out of control, Selena Gomez decided to fight back.

In a new cover story with Interview magazine, the singer reveals to her pal Amy Schumer that becoming tabloid fodder at a young age prompted her to take charge of her own narrative and open up about her personal struggles.

“I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me,” she explains. “I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.”

The 27-year-old adds, “The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love.”

Earlier this month, Selena had a candid discussion on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live show about being bipolar. She tells Amy she hopes that by sharing, she can make others feel less alone.

“I’ve gone through a lot of medical issues, and I know that I can reach people who are going through similarly scary things -- an organ transplant, or being on dialysis, or going away for treatment,” Selena says. “A huge part of why I have a platform is to help people.”

After everything she's been through, Schumer asked Selena if we should be worried about her.

"No," she replied. "I’ve gone through some really difficult stuff, and because of those moments, whether I liked it or not, a picture was painted of my life..."

She added, "But I’m okay. I deal with what I deal with, and if I feel like I’m having a rough week or I’m not up to doing something, I don’t do it."

