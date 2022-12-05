Selena Gomez opens up about her “powerful, empowering” new music

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez confirmed she has new music on the way, and teased it will be both powerful and empowering.

Speaking with Variety during its Hitmakers Brunch over the weekend, where she was awarded Hitmakers Film Song of the Year for her single “My Mind & Me,” she revealed what fans can expect with her “powerful, empowering” new music.

“I am so happy, and you’re going to be so happy when you hear the music, I promise,” she said. “I want everyone to feel good when they hear the new record.”

Selena also praised fellow honoree Dua Lipa by hailing her as “a breath of fresh air.” The singer continued, “I just think she’s powerful … I think she’s beautiful.”

Would the two ever jump into the studio together for a collaboration? Dua is “absolutely” on board for a future “Selipa” collab.

Dua shared the Hitmaker of the Year award with “Cold Heart” collaborator ﻿Elton John﻿.

