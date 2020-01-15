Selena Gomez on why 'Rare' is so personal: “[I was] just done being silent”

Interscope Records

Interscope RecordsIf you've listened to her new album Rare, it’s clear that Selena Gomez was ready to speak her truth like never before...and that's a welcome change for her.

In an interview with Billboard, Selena admits that prior to making this album – which includes revealing songs like “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” – she “used to be terrified of saying anything.”

“I would find myself protecting people that never protected me or cared for me,” she says. “And I wouldn’t want to say the wrong thing, and I wouldn’t want people to think that I had any other motive, other than just being a kind person -- though that is who I am and I am proud of that.”

After a while, she says she was “just done being silent.”

“I felt like I deserved to have a moment for myself, after going through so much, and throwing that all into this album,” she says. “It wasn’t even a thought in my mind that I was doing the wrong thing.”

In addition to releasing the album last Friday, she also released her new single, “Rare.” What's more, now that the album is finally out, Selena promises fans she won’t be taking a break from music any time soon.

“I think with music, I’m not gonna stop -- which is a first for me,” she says. “Usually once I’ve completed a project, I feel okay with putting it down for a while. But I think I’m going to continue to do that, and perhaps some side projects with music.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.