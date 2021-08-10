Selena Gomez on making ‘Only Murders in the Building’ versus ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Selena Gomez is ready for people to see her first adult TV role, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

The singer/actress, who hasn’t had a starring role in a TV series since her Disney Channel days on Wizards of Waverly Place, told reporters at the Television Critics Association Summer 2021 Press Tour that she felt way more in control this time around.

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age. So, I didn’t know exactly what I was doing,” she said.

“What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is first the reason why I wanted to do this [show],” she added, noting the differences between making a show as a kid versus an adult.

“…I was a kid [on Wizards of Waverly Place]; I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just riding around on set,” she noted. “And now I just — I feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can.”

Selena said another big draw was being cast as her actual age: She turned 29 last month. She stars as Mabel in the murder-mystery series opposite comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, who she says became like her “two crazy uncles” in real life.

“How they lead a set is so commendable,” she said of the two. “They are so humble and they are kind and they are there till the very end and they are just really…they’ve set such an example for me.”

Only Murders in the Building debuts August 31.

