Selena Gomez offers her favorite things to binge-watch, read and listen to while in quarantine

Disney Channel/Paul Hebert

If you’re looking for ways to keep busy while practicing social distancing, Selena Gomez has some ideas.

Selena took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share some of what she’s been "watching, listening to and reading" to help her remain "positive and pass the time."

As far as movies go, The Invisible Man; Jennifer’s Body; American Hustle; Uncut Gems; and Clueless are among her favorites.

TV-wise, the singer suggests Apple TV’s The Morning Show and The Servant; Netflix’s Good Girls and The Mind Explained; and Saturday Night Live reruns.

If you’d rather sit down with a good book, Selena recommends Michelle Obama’s Becoming, along with The Undocumented, Americans and Signs.

Her music picks include JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ "If the World Was Ending"; "You Say," by Lauren Daigle; and, surprising fans, The Weeknd’s "Snowchild."

Gomez and The Weeknd dated for about 10 months in 2017.

President Donald Trump is now recommending that all Americans practice social distancing until April 30.

