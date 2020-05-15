Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B take part in Facebook's virtual #Graduation2020 ceremony

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LASelena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Cardi B were among the stars who took part in Facebook's #Graduation2020: Celebrate the Class of 2020 ceremony Friday to uplift this year’s graduates whose ceremonies were canceled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

They each shared advice and encouragement to the graduating class, with Miley dedicating her hit song “The Climb” to them.

“Hello to all the graduates out there. I’m truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you’ve accomplished,” Miley said. “As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing, here’s ‘The Climb.’”

Selena, meanwhile, helped assuage feelings of aimlessness that some students surely have.

"It's OK not to know what to do with the rest of your life," she said. "It’s a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us."

Cardi B congratulated the graduates and said “don’t let no coronavirus, no nothing, take this special moment from you!”

“I also want to tell you guys it’s more than a diploma, it’s more than graduation, it’s knowledge, it’s knowing that you did it,” she added. “Now you’re about to start your life, you’re about to make some money, you’re about to show your skills on what you worked for!”

