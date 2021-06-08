Selena Gomez looks back on past fashion moments, good and bad: “There was a lot of boobs”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Imagine being forced to sit down and look at all your past fashion faux-pas — on camera. Selena Gomez just did that for Vogue, paging through images from her career and commenting on whether or not she thought what she was wearing was a hit or a miss.

When Selena gets a look at the strapless, jewel-covered dress she wore for her video “Love You Like a Love Song” at age 18, she laughs.

“Yeah, this was fun with me and my stepdad. We got into a little bit of an argument!” says Selena. “There was a lot of boobs.” She laughs it off as her stepdad just being “protective.”

“To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor inspired me a lot when it comes to wardrobe and stage outfits,” Selena says of her BFF and fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

On the other hand, Selena loves the blue Versace dress she wore to the 2013 VMAs, saying, “I remember, for the first time, feeling like a woman.” She also likes the red Givenchy dress she wore to the American Music Awards in 2015, and the 2016 Louis Vuitton she sported at the Met Gala.

Her favorite outfit ever, though, was the red Prada gown she wore to the American Music Awards in 2016. “I took a break from a little bit of the craziness I live in and I…was fresh off of me really taking care of myself and knowing this was the first time people were actually gonna get to see me,” she recalls.

“Once I put this dress on, I was like, ‘I’m ready to be me. I’m ready to step into this world and reclaim my name,” she says. “It was like ‘This is the moment I wanna have.'”

