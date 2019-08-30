Selena Gomez is still in the studio working on new music

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAfter telling Jimmy Fallon earlier this summer that her album was finally complete, it seems Selena Gomez is still putting the finishing details on the project.

She posted a series of in-studio photos to her Instagram Story, showing her writing on a notepad and smiling next to a keyboard. She also posted a photo of an audio mixing board, writing, “Just so you know, I see your comments and I’m working on it…”

During her appearance on The Tonight Show back in June, she explained why it was taking her so long to put out a follow up to 2015’s Revival.

"It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album," she said.

"It's just because I've had such huge moments that happened in my life personally...how was I gonna capture that and how was I gonna actually feel good about what I was saying?" she explained. "So I just kept going and I'm relieved now."

As for what the new album will sound like, Selena said it will have a “sense of strong pop” with more electric guitar and soulful tracks underneath her vocals.

