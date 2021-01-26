Selena Gomez is "freaking out" that Billie Eilish is wearing her makeup line

Courtesy Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez is pretty excited about the fact that a famous singer other than herself is wearing her signature Rare Beauty line of makeup.

On her Instagram Story, Selena posted a photo of Billie Eilish on the cover of the new issue of Vanity Fair and wrote, “Icon @billieeilish is wearing @RareBeauty on the cover of Vanity Fair!! Low key freaking out…you look stunning!”

Billie also posted the cover on her own Instagram.

Meanwhile, following the release of her Spanish single “De Una Vez,” Selena has something else coming out “soon.” At least, that’s what it says on her Instagram, next to a glamorous photo of herself wearing a cream-colored dress with an enormous bow on the shoulder.

The photo is captioned “Próximamente,” which means “soon” in Spanish. There’s also an emoji of an orange, and oranges in the picture — possibly a clue about her next single?

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.