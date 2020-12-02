Selena Gomez is among 'People' magazine's People of the Year

BRAD OBONNA for PEOPLE

Selena Gomez has been named one of People magazine’s People of the Year.

The magazine unveiled its year-end issue on Wednesday with four separate covers, including George Clooney, Regina King and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who were all honored for their positive impact this year.

Selena kicked off the year with the release of her album Rare, then followed it up with her cosmetics line Rare Beauty, her cooking show Selena + Chef on HBO Max, and various producing projects.

She says of her inclusive beauty company, “I don’t feel like Rare Beauty would have been [possible] three or four years ago. I understand now how it feels to be on the other side, comparing myself or thinking I need to look more like this or more like that to fit in,”

Selena adds, “It’s fair to say that I am 1000 percent on the journey with the consumers. It’s not easy for everybody, and I want people to know they’re not alone.”

This was also the year Selena got serious about activism, whether it was amplifying Black voices on her Instagram account or encouraging people to vote.

“I’ve had a sliver of dealing with [racism] growing up, especially with my dad [who is Mexican]. When it came to telling people to vote, I felt like it was my duty,” Selena says. “Witnessing strong women who have walked journeys that I couldn’t imagine walking was such a pinch-me moment, and I’m just very grateful.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.