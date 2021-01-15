Selena Gomez honors her heritage with release of Spanish-language track "De Una Vez"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The wait is finally over — Selena Gomez‘s highly anticipated Spanish-language single “De Una Vez” is finally here.

“I am incredibly proud of my Latin background,” Gomez, 28, said in a statement about her new single that she released Thursday. “It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem.”

The lyrics, when translated to English, tell the triumphant story of Gomez’s broken heart finally healing after a former lover leaves her and she realizes she’s better off without that person in her life.

“Once and for all/ I am stronger on my own/ And it’s that I don’t regret the past/ I know the time spent by your side/ Cut off my wings/ But now my chest is bullet proof,” the Rare Beauty mogul gently sings in the rhythmic single.

The music video, which shows Gomez waking up on an empty bed and enjoying the freedom of having the house to herself, ends with the words “Baila Conmigo” flashing across the screen — hinting at a followup Spanish-language single.

Gomez spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about honoring her heritage with her music and confessed that she prefers singing in Spanish.

“I actually think I sing better in Spanish,” the Spring Breakers star revealed, who was named after late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. “I think Spanish came very naturally to me… Being able to say, and speak, and roll my Rs, and do all of that, that’s already in me, thank goodness.”

“I just hope that people understand how much I put my heart into this, and how amazing I feel about it,” she smiled. “I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The song is Selena’s second Spanish-language single. She released “Un Año Sin Lluvia” in 2010.

By Megan Stone

