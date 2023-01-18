Selena Gomez hits up bowling alley with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — Christopher Polk/NBC

Looks like Selena Gomez is off the market — she may have made her romance official with The Chainsmokers‘ Drew Taggart.

Page Six reports the pair were spotted at a New York City bowling alley, and footage of their date was posted on the outlet. Selena and Drew apparently hit up The Gutter over the weekend, but the images have only now surfaced.

Eyewitnesses at the bowling alley claim the duo were making out quite a bit. A source added, “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph.”

Page Six reached out to the rumored couple’s respective teams. While Selena’s has yet to respond to the request, Drew’s returned with a “no comment.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Monday that the two were reportedly seeing each other and were keeping their romance “very casual and low-key.”

In other Selena news, she’s starring in a musical crime comedy opposite Avatar star Zoe Saldaña. Variety reports Emilia Perez ﻿will begin filming this spring. The movie will also star trans Argentinian actor ﻿Karla Sofia Gascón﻿, who will play a cartel leader who undergoes the sex change they always wanted to flout the law.

A release date for the film has not been announced.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.