Selena Gomez helps design bathing suits to cover her kidney scar

Image Group LA/ABCSelena Gomez wants to help get you summer ready.

The singer has teamed up with her former assistant-turned-bestie Theresa Mingus to create a line of swimwear for Mingus’ new brand, Krahs Swim. Selena helped design three limited edition styles, called Selena x Krahs Swim.

The styles include a bikini top, a one piece and high-waisted bottoms. She designed the bottoms specifically with her kidney transplant scar in mind.

“I did have a really good time designing,” Selena says in a YouTube video with Mingus. “It was fun. The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt. I’ve had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable.”

Krahs Swim, which is made to fit all types of women for an affordable price range, launches Friday, May 2.

