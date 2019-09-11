Selena Gomez heads back to her Texas middle school, gives advice to students

Image Group LA/ABCSelena Gomez made a surprise visit to her old school -- Danny Jones Middle School in Mansfield, Texas -- on Monday.

During her time at the school, the chart-topping artist, 27, met with students and showed her close friends and members of her team some of her favorite spots.

In a video posted by the Mansfield Independent School District, Gomez takes over the school's PA system, announcing to the students, "Hello, students of Danny Jones Middle School, this is Selena Gomez talking to you."

In the video documenting the experience, she also explains why she wanted to make the nostalgic visit.

"This trip, I wanted to take my best friend Courtney and also some of my people from my label, just to show them where I grew up and how proud I am of where I’m from,” she shares.

"Some of my teachers I got to see again, and they were part of my life for so long," she adds.

According to a blog post from the school district, the singer is shooting a documentary about her early years, and when she was in the area, she decided to stop by.

During her visit, Selena was asked what advice she'd give the students.

"What I would tell them is that it’s really hard, but it’s worth it," she says about school. "I wasn’t a straight-A student by [any] means, but I think it’s really important, and I think it’s also important to make sure that you're being kind to someone."

"If you see them eating alone, like I did when I was here, just say hi and just encourage them in their school work and know that anything is possible," she added.

