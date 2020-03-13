Selena Gomez has 'The Bachelor's' Madison Prewett over for game night

ABC/Maarten de Boer

ABC/Maarten de BoerPeter Weber’s mom may not have been a fan of Madison Prewett, but Selena Gomez is.

The singer invited The Bachelor contestant over for game night Thursday, the same night fans learned Peter and Madison had split.

Selena posted on her Instagram Story a video of herself shopping for games with Madison. “We’re stocking up on games,” she says in the clip. “Madi, what game do you want?”

The clips then show the two back at home playing the newly purchased games with their friends. Madison and Selena’s other friend, Liz Golden, apparently won one of the games and displayed a card that said “winners” on it.

While it’s not clear how Selena and Madison became friends, Selena has previously posted about rooting for Madi on The Bachelor.

Peter had initially proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss on the show, after Madison decided to leave the show early. Their engagement was short-lived and on After the Final Rose, Peter professed his love for Madison, much to his mom Barb’s chagrin. Just two days later, though, Peter revealed on Instagram that he and Madison would not be pursuing a relationship.

