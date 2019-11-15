Selena Gomez, Halsey and more support Taylor Swift amid Big Machine feud

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty ImagesAs Taylor Swift’s feud with Big Machine's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta escalated yesterday, fellow artists have begun speaking out in support of Taylor.

Her close friend of 13 years, Selena Gomez, posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Story. She addressed the new owners of Taylor’s back catalog, whom Taylor alleges are preventing her from singing a medley of her previous hits on the AMAs.

“You’ve robbed and crushed one of our best songwriters of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world,” she wrote in part.

Selena went on to call Taylor “the most dedicated, fearless, feisty, strongest woman I’ve ever known,” adding that she hopes there is a “change of heart over this unfortunate situation.”

Halsey similarly spoke up on her Instagram Story, calling Braun and Borchetta’s decision “an awful business move” and “just mean.” She went on to post a video of herself singing along to Taylor’s song “Mean.”

In a statement Friday, Big Machine denied Taylor’s allegations.

Here are some other celebs coming to Taylor’s defense so far:

Sara Bareilles: “outrageous abuse of power and completely unforgivable. #IStandWithTaylor”

Gigi Hadid: “Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is. Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!!”

Lily Allen: “Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment ?”

Tinashe: "F*** that. We're with you."

