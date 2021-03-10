Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani release exclusive new merch collections via Amazon Music

Amazon Music just made it easier for fans to shop for merch while listening to your favorite artists, and Gwen Stefani, Selena Gomez and Pentatonix are among the artists taking advantage of the situation.

Amazon Music has integrated artist merchandise into its mobile app; it will appear on each participating artist’s page, right next to their videos, songs, albums and live streams. To kick off this new feature, Selena Gomez is selling an exclusive new collection of merch in connection with her upcoming EP, REVELACIÓN.

The capsule, which is shoppable now, features a few different t-shirts, a hoodie and a ball cap. In a statement, Selena says, “I wanted to offer my fans something special for the release of REVELACIÓN. That’s why I worked to develop a beautiful, new collection of exclusive merch for Amazon Music. I hope you enjoy what I’ve put together.”

Gwen Stefani also has a new line of exclusive Amazon merch to coincide with the release of her new song “Slow Clap” this Friday. It features hoodies and t-shirts that mix her iconic ’90s look with her latest look from the “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” video.

Pentatonix, meanwhile, is offering exclusive merch in connection with their new album The Lucky Ones, including a coffee mug, t-shirts and hoodies, and a notebook.

Weezer, Metallica, Florida Georgia Line and Queen are among the other artists who’ve teamed with Amazon Music for new exclusive merch.

By Andrea Dresdale

