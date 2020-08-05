Selena Gomez gives a sneak peek of her HBO Max cooking show, 'Selena + Chef'

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Want to see a little of what Selena Gomez has been cooking up with HBO Max? The singer has posted a short tease of her new cooking show, Selena + Chef.

In the Twitter clip, we see Selena being talked through a recipe by a chef who’s teaching her remotely. She gets her eggs and butter prepared, but it’s clear she’s not the most skilled chef. She can’t even tell if her stove is gas or electric!

“You see what I’m cooking on? Electric,” the chef says. To which Selena responds, “Mine’s electric too…Oh no, mine’s fire.” She then ducks down behind the counter in embarrassment.

In each episode of the 10-episode series, which was announced back in May, Selena will connect with a different master chef as she attempts to learn how to become a better at-home cook. Every episode will also spotlight a food-related charity.

Selena + Chef begins streaming August 13.

By Andrea Tuccillo

