Selena Gomez gets her fans excited to vote by DMing those who register

Selena Gomez just made registering to vote a little more exciting.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer and actress not only shared information on how to register to vote with her 178 million Instagram followers, but she also offered them the opportunity to chat with her.

"I’ll be responding to DM’s of people who show me a screenshot that they’re registered to vote," the Rare Beauty founder wrote in an Instagram Story that leads viewers to a When We All Vote post detailing "three actions you can take to help strengthen our democracy."

In addition to voting, Gomez has been vocal about her support of the Black Lives Matter movement. On May 30, she captioned a picture of people rallying together holding a sign with the organization's name, "I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action."

"Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues," the post concluded.

