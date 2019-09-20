Selena Gomez finally gets her birthday gift: a 'Shark Tank' set visit

ABC/Image Group LA; ABC/Patrick Ecclesine

ABC/Image Group LA; ABC/Patrick EcclesineBack in July, Selena Gomez announced that as a special gift, her friends had arranged for her to visit the set of ABC's Shark Tank, a show she claims to be "obsessed" with. Well, the big day finally arrived: Selena dove into the tank.

Pictures of Selena on the set have been posted on her friend Connar Franklin's Instagram, showing Selena and her pals posing with the reality show's investors Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec. She even joined them to do a slo-mo walk into the "tank" area, where entrepreneurs come to pitch their ideas.

"Deep in the tank," wrote Franklin in the captions. "BEST DAY EVER!"

Investor Robert Herjavec also posted a photo of himself posing with Selena, captioned, "Guess who made it into the tank!"

No word on if, and when, we'll see Selena's visit to the set show up on an actual episode of Shark Tank. The new season starts September 29.

