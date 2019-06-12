Selena Gomez explains why it took her four years to finish new album

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCSelena Gomez fans have been waiting patiently for a follow-up to her 2015 album Revival, and now it seems their wait will soon be over. Selena told reporters this week that the album is finally complete and on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night, she explained why it took her so long to finish it.

"It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album," she said.

"It's just because I've had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that how I was gonna capture that and how was I gonna actually feel good about what I was saying?" she explained. "So I just kept going and I'm relieved now."

Among those big moments: her kidney transplant in 2017, amidst her struggles with Lupus; her romance with The Weeknd and a brief rekindling of her relationship with Justin Bieber.

As for what the new album will sound like, Selena says it will have a “sense of strong pop” with more electric guitar and soulful tracks underneath her vocals.

"It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music," she shared. "[The album] just lives in that world."

No word yet on when the new album will arrive. Selena’s new film, The Dead Don’t Die, comes out Friday.

