Selena Gomez earns big sister points by taking little sis to 'Frozen 2' premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for DisneySelena Gomez officially gets the award for best big sister ever.

The singer took her six-year-old sister Gracie Teefey to the Frozen 2 premiere in Los Angeles Thursday night and made the little girl’s dreams come true.

Selena posted photos of the two of them on the red carpet at the event, where they sported matching outfits that would make even Elsa and Anna jealous.

“Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!” Selena captioned the pics.

Frozen 2 hits theaters November 22 from Disney, parent company of ABC News.

