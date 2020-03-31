Selena Gomez donates to hospital that "has taken such good care of me"

ABCImage Group LA

It's no secret that Selena Gomez has had a number of health challenges over the past few years in connection with her lupus, including a kidney transplant. That's why she's now giving back to the place where she has often turned for help during those times: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

On Twitter, Selena wrote, "So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others. I’m donating to @CedarsSinai as they are low on masks and ventilators. They’ve taken such good care of me so it’s my turn to show my gratitude."

Selena's kidney transplant took place at Cedars-Sinai in 2017, and in October of 2018, according to Billboard, the singer reportedly sought help at a mental health treatment center there after struggling with anxiety and depression.

So thankful for every single medical professional who is putting their health on the line to take care of others 🤍 I’m donating to @CedarsSinai as they are low on masks and ventilators. They’ve taken such good care of me so it’s my turn to show my gratitude. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 31, 2020

