Selena Gomez donates proceeds from "Dance Again" merch to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

Interscope Records

Interscope RecordsWhen the COVID-19 pandemic is over, we may very well find ourselves heading to the club and saying, "Feels so good to dance again." But until then, you can watch Selena Gomez's new video for her song, "Dance Again."

Selena, sporting a long curly bob and a slinky white dress, dances alone in a huge, dramatically lit yet empty space.

Along with the video, Selena has released a new line of merchandise inspired by "Dance Again," and she's donating a portion of the proceeds to help a specific sector that's been extremely hard-hit by the pandemic.

The money will go to MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, which has established a COVID-19 Relief Fund to help the music community, the members of which have found themselves out of work due to the near-total shut down of the entertainment industry.

On Instagram, Selena writes, "It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.