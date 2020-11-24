Selena Gomez details her difficult journey to self-acceptance

Sophie Muller

Following a bout with depression and anxiety, Selena Gomez bounced back with her number-one hit, “Lose You to Love Me” and her album Rare. In the inaugural issue of CR Fashion Book China, she discussed her road to recovery.

“Over the last several years I have worked very hard learning to be more comfortable in my own skin and accept the things I used to be hard on myself,” she tells the magazine. “The road to self-acceptance isn’t an easy one and trust me, I still have my moments.”

“My generation grew up just as social media was becoming a way for everyone to communicate with each other,” the 28-year-old pop star, actress and businesswoman continues.

“At the beginning I saw it as just a fun way to post pictures and stay in touch with people, and then you realized it started to play with your mind and your self-worth. Once you can separate the two and know your worth isn’t connected to that world it’s a very freeing feeling.”

Selena goes on to stress the importance of women being supportive of each other.

“My girlfriends are everything to me and we’ve been there for each other through so many things together,” she explains. “I refuse to buy into this idea that women are competitive and can’t support each other. I think it comes from their fear of women sticking together because there’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we have each other’s backs.”

Selena, who counts Taylor Swift among her BFFs, adds, “I feel like we all are happy for each other’s successes and celebrate any and all victories other women accomplish because it’s a victory for all of us.”

