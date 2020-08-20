Selena Gomez & David Henrie have the plot of the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' reunion all figured out out

Bob D’Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images

When Selena Gomez teased that she and her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie were working on a project, many fans hoped it was a reunion episode of the Disney Channel show. It wasn’t — but that doesn’t mean that Selena and David haven’t discussed it.

“We talk about it all the time, just as friends,” David tells EW. “We would love to, at the right time, figure out a reunion.” In fact, he and Selena already know the plot.

“…What made the show special was the fact that the Russos were a family,” he says. “So we talked about what would make a great [future] season is if you kind of started them off present day, eight years later, and they’re not a family. So you have them all in their own worlds doing their own things busy with their own lives.”

According to David, that means that his character Justin’s still the headmaster, but is busy with his wife and kids. As for Alex, Selena’s character, he says she’s “like, some fashion mogul, like Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, off in wizard land just killing it.”

Meanwhile, David says, Max, played by Jake T. Austin, has turned the family’s sandwich shop into a successful franchise.

“So in the version Selena and I joke about is we would join forces at the beginning of the show on some cause somewhere…and then all of us get back together again,” David adds. “And we have to learn how to be a family once again.”

While we wait for that to become a reality, Selena is executive-producing David’s new film This Is the Year, which he wrote, directed and stars in. Tickets for the August 28 virtual premiere are available now.

