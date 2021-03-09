Selena Gomez considers "maybe" retiring from music to focus on acting and producing

Nadine Ijewere

In a new cover story with Vogue, Selena Gomez admits she’s considering retiring from music to focus more on acting and producing.

The singer, who’s about to release her first Spanish language EP, Revelación, tells the mag that she sometimes questions whether making music is worth it.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she says. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough.”

“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different,” Selena adds. “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

When asked to clarify what this means, Selena says, “I need to be careful,” and explains that in the future she wants to spend more time producing and “give myself a real shot at acting.”

Selena, who’s currently working on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, says, “I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do. The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”

Revelación comes out Friday.