Selena Gomez celebrates 'Rare' with some new ink

Selena Gomez is commemorating the release of her new album Rare in a very permanent way.

While in New York City this week, the singer got the word “Rare” tattooed in delicate letters on the side of her neck just below her ear. She posted a video of herself looking in the mirror after the ink was complete and then hugging the tattoo artist. Selena also shared a photo of the tat up close.

Rare, Selena’s first album since 2015’s Revival, is predicted to debut at number one on the Billboard album chart with sales of anywhere between 110,000 and 130,000 units. The top 10 will be revealed on Sunday.

Selena released Rare last Friday, along with a video for the title track.

