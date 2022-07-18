Selena Gomez, Britney Spears sweetly praise each other on Instagram

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Britney Spears and Selena Gomez can’t stop fawning over each other.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Britney shared a glam photo of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer and raved about their friendship.

“She came to my wedding,” the Grammy winner began. “I had no idea !!! I was SO HAPPY !!! She told me ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times.”

Britney continued, “I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation … Two hour specials with representatives … You’re such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy !!!”

It didn’t take long for Selena to return the kind words, writing in a comment, “I’m speechless.”

“Britney-you are so kind and have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to know you,” Selena continued. “you deserve all the happiness in the world!”

This isn’t the first time Britney publicly praised Selena. The two first began bonding on Instagram in May 2021 when Selena shared a video of her younger self belting out Britney’s 2000 song “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door.”

In July 2021, Britney shared the unexpected gift from her fellow former Disney star — a gorgeous purple tie-dye bikini, along with several offerings from her Rare Beauty makeup line.

The two also bonded over tattoos, with Britney saying the “Wolves” singer’s watercolor rose tattoo on the back of her neck made her want to get one, too.

Selena most recently attended Britney’s wedding to ﻿Sam Asghari﻿, ﻿﻿and she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ﻿﻿that it was a beautiful ceremony.

