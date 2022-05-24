Selena Gomez announces she is “in L.A. working on my album now”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

Selena Gomez hasn’t released a new album since 2020’s Rare, but the Grammy nominee assured fans they won’t have to wait too much longer for her next studio effort.

Speaking to Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Selena said now that she has wrapped “season 4 of my cooking show,” Selena + Chef, “I am in L.A. working on my album now.” While she didn’t tease a release date, the Only Murders in the Building star hinted she might hit the road after releasing the new record.

“I am open to a tour, 1,000 percent,” she vowed. “But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time’s right. It’s not the top of my priority list.”

Selena didn’t tour to promote her last album, Rare, or her new EP Revelación — but the pandemic might have thrown a wrench in any plans she might have had.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer also teased she might combine her love of music and acting in Only Murders in the Building, of which its second season arrives on Hulu next month.

While teasing that the new season is “a million times better” than season 1, she spoke of a potential musical episode. Selena explained that while she is open to the idea, she wants to “be kind of careful” should it happen.

“I love being Mabel and I love that she’s an extension of me but she isn’t necessarily me,” she admitted. “My worry is that it might turn into a pop star thing and that’s clearly not me.”

Series co-creator John Hoffman floated the possibility of an episode that features star Steve Martin’s Charles playing the banjo as Selena’s Mabel sings. “You’re singing my tune,” he said of the idea.

Only Murders in the Building premieres June 28 on Hulu.

