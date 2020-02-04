Selena Gomez announces new makeup line, Rare Beauty, coming this summer

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LASelena Gomez is ready to follow the leads of Rihanna and Lady Gaga and start her own beauty line.

The singer announced on Instagram Tuesday that her new line of cosmetics, Rare Beauty, will be launching in Sephora this summer.

“Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!” Selena wrote. “Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community.”

Selena also shared a video sneak peek of the line, which shows her testing different products including lipsticks, blush and makeup sponges. In a voiceover, she explains that Rare Beauty “isn’t about how others see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

The beauty line is, of course, named after Selena’s latest album, Rare.

