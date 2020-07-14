Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel release official "Past Life" video

Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel are ready for their close-ups in the video for their duet, “Past Life.”

The clip starts off with the two singing on Instagram Live together, much like in the previously released lyric video for the song.

But this time, the camera zooms in on them through the screen and they turn into virtual avatars of themselves. As the camera zooms further and further into their faces, we see sweeping landscapes, from desert to snow-covered mountains.

The two released the “Past Life” collab last month. The original version of the song, produced by Finneas, appears on Trevor’s current album, Nicotine.

By Andrea Tuccillo

