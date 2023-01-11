Selena Gomez and Rihanna get glamorous at Golden Globes

Christopher Polk/NBC

Neither of them went home with a trophy at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes, but both Selena Gomez and Rihanna poured on the glamour with their outfits.

Selena brought her little sister, Gracie, 9, as her date, and stunned in a strapless Valentino gown in royal purple velvet, topped off with a floor-length cape with huge ruffled sleeves in a lighter shade of purple. She completed the look with DeBeers diamond drop earrings and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

In a sweet moment on the carpet, Selena posed with fellow Disney Channel child star Jenna Ortega. In fact, they were nominated in the same category: Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy — Selena for Only Murders In the Building and Jenna for Wednesday.

As for Rihanna, she attended with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and US Weekly reports she wore a custom off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry, which featured a black velvet bustier and a velvet stole with big puffy sleeves. She shined bright like a diamond in Cartier jewels: diamond earrings and an 18-karat gold drop diamond necklace.

Rihanna’s hair was in a twisted updo, and open-toe Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a velvet Roger Vivier bag with crystal detailing completed the new mom’s look. Of course, her makeup was by Fenty Beauty, and you can see more photos of Rihanna on her makeup artist Priscilla Ono‘s Instagram Story.

Rihanna’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song “Lift Me Up” was nominated for Best Original Song from a Motion Picture, but it lost to “Naatu Naatu,” from the Indian film RRR.

