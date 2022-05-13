Selena Gomez and Post Malone tease their SNL debuts as host and musical guest, respectively

Rosalind OâConnor/NBC

Saturday will mark the first time both Selena Gomez and Post Malone joined Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest, respectively, which NBC highlighted in a series of promos Friday.

The first promo has actress ﻿Aidy Bryant﻿ raving that their group consisted of “two pop stars and two comedy actors.” Selena, who stars in Hulu’s ﻿Only Murders in the Building﻿, corrects, “I’m actually also an actor.”

Post, who is clutching a red solo cup, chimes in with, “And I’m not really a pop star.” That leads to Bowen Yang declaring, “And I prefer drama!”

“Okay, well, I didn’t know you were also a bunch of divas,” Bryant huffs and calls everyone “rude.”

In the second promo, everyone insists Selena must be nervous about hosting SNL for the first time, but Selena keeps insisting she’s just “excited.”

“Well, you sure? You sure you don’t got ants in your pants?” Bryant insists as Post encourages her to “check to see if you actually have ants in your pants.”

A suspicious Selena asks what’s up and learns that Yang and Bryant spilled jelly on her pants, left them on the street for three days and — as a final insult, Post “spilled my ant farm on your pants.” They all say “sorry” in unison as Selena stares off in disbelief.

While this marks the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s first time hosting, this isn’t her first time on SNL. She served as musical guest in 2016.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

