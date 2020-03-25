Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus both adopt rescue puppies

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAdd Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus to the growing list of celebrities that have rescued dogs as the world self-quarantines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both singers have opened their homes and hearts to two puppies.

On Tuesday, Gomez revealed on her Instagram Story that she is a foster failure, choosing instead to adopt a curly-haired pup named Daisy. "I couldn't help it," she gushed while nuzzling and covering Daisy with kisses, "I have to keep her."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer also happily showed off that her other dog, Winnie, has taken a shining to the young pup. Winnie is seen nosing the puppy before she, too, covers little Daisy in sweet kisses.

The 26-year-old then praised her friends that have also helped out their local animal rescue. "I know a few friends who are fostering right now," Said Gomez. "Just to give animals a safe place."

One of those people is fellow Disney star Miley Cyrus, who showed off her rescue during her Instagram show Bright Minded on Monday.

Cyrus opted for a larger breed than Gomez, choosing to open her home to a shepherd mix that she has since named Bo, in honor of her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Bo was reportedly the "Old Town Road" singer's nickname in high school.

The "Slide Away" singer chose again to rescue her new addition from The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue. She had the rescue's owner Melissa Bacelar on her Monday show to formally introduce Bo to the world.

Bacelar announced that she's seeing a rise in displaced pets being left to shelters due to more Americans losing their job.

Because of that, animal shelters around the country are now strongly encouraging American families to consider fostering or adopting a rescue pet.

