Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels share a kiss and get matching tattoos

Image Group LA/ABC

Image Group LA/ABCSelena Gomez certainly knows how to get fans talking. On Tuesday the "Lose You to Love Me" singer posted a series of meaningful Instagram Stories which revealed a brand new tattoo and a kiss with Julia Michaels.

The new ink, which is a black arrow on her left lower thumb, matches the one Michaels has on her right hand. "It's tatted.. my arrow points to you forever," Gomez wrote in her Story -- to which Michaels shared to her own Instagram Stories and wrote "Always to you baby. Love you."

Selena also included a series of photos of the two getting tatted up before posting a photo, with a dreamy pink filter, of them kissing on the lips with a simple black heart emoji placed between them.

The tattoos were apparently part of Julia's birthday celebration, who turns 26 on November 13. Celebrity tattoo artist London Reese did the ink and posted some behind the scenes snapshots to his personal Instagram, "I tattooed Julia while Brad tattooed the ever so sweet [Selena Gomez]," he captions. "The vibes were the sickest and both these girls are as dope as you could hope for."

In the video Reese posted, it shows Gomez and Michaels holding hands during the procedure.

The two are longtime best friends. As previously reported, the Hotel Transylvania star shut down dating rumors on Halloween when she declared on her Story, "I'm not dating anyone."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.