Selena Gomez and Britney Spears bond over bikinis and “shimmers” in wholesome Instagram exchange

Amid Britney Spears‘ ongoing conservatorship drama, the singer received an unexpected gift from fellow former Disney star Selena Gomez that boosted her mood.

The “Toxic” singer shared the adorable gift Gomez unexpectedly sent her on Thursday — a gorgeous purple tie-dye bikini along with several offerings from her Rare Beauty makeup line.

“Ok guys … great news,” Spears, 39 gushed in the caption. “When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it and my favorite three make up products from @SelenaGomez !!!!”

The Grammy winner endorsed Gomez’s makeup line in the appreciative caption and told fans, “Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb and smells very good !!!!”

Spears noted that the gift came at the perfect time, too, hinting that she needed a little pick me up by closing her sweet message with, “Selena …. Thank you for surprising me with this gift … I’ve been looking for shimmers.”

The “De Una Vez” singer was ecstatic that Britney enjoyed the gift and wrote in the comment section, “This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it – love you so much.” Gomez, 28, also enclosed a crown and black heart emoji in the comment.

This isn’t the first time the two artists publicly supported each other. In May, Gomez shared an adorable throwback video of her younger self enthusiastically singing along to Britney’s 2000 song, “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door.”

Spears called the video “the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen” in the comment section, leaving a shocked face, red heart and dancing woman emoji.

