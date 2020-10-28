Selena Gomez admits she's voting for the first time this year

Selena Gomez had a major confession to share with her fans: The 2020 presidential election will be the first time she’s ever voted.

The singer, who’s 28, broke her silence on politics earlier this year, following the civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Selena not only allowed social justice leaders to take over her social media accounts, she’s been consistently encouraged fans to create a voting plan and participate in the upcoming election on November 3.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer further energized fans by participating in the Get Out the Vote effort, which allowed her to directly text with fans and it was during those conversations she let a major revelation slip.

“Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this, but… I’m kind of… This was my first time,” Gomez confessed via text message, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “This is so true and I’m now admitting it to people: my vote counts.”

Selena also discussed her eagerness to vote while chatting with La La Land director Damien Chazelle during an hour-long discussion over the weekend as part of the All In Campus Democracy Challenge.

Beyond admitting that she is “super-invested” in making sure her fans head to the polls next week, Selena said it all came together when she received a special envelope in the mail.

“When I got my ballot I got really excited,” she gushed, adding that she hoped her fans and all would-be voters would feel that same energy. “We want people to use their voice.”

As for her thoughts regarding the future, Selena told Chazellee, “I feel hopeful.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.