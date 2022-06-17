Selena Gomez admits she’s “ashamed” of past album cover for being too sexual

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez opened up about a past project that she says she’s “ashamed” of.

Speaking in a roundtable discussion with actresses like Tracee Ellis Ross and Amy Schumer for The Hollywood Reporter, Selena aired her grievances when the group talked about being sexualized.

Schumer referenced how the Only Murders in the Building star was “sexualized at such a young age” and commended Selena for rejecting the pressure to look sexually attractive to grab attention.

“That’s really unfair,” Selena said of those beauty standards and admitted she now regrets following them when she was younger because they made her uncomfortable.

“I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it,” the Grammy nominee confessed, but declined to identify which one. It is likely the “Wolves” singer is referencing her 2015 album, Revival, on which she wears nothing but black underwear in the sensual black and white glamor shots.

“I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made,” Selena continued, “I think that I’ve done my best, at least. I’ve try to be myself and I’m not an overly sexual person.”

“Sometimes I like to feel sexy,” she clarified. “But it doesn’t mean it’s for somebody else… It’s for me.”

Selena revealed that is why she is no longer on social media because she is tired of coming across digitally manipulated photos of women, which promote that same standard of beauty. “I can’t look that way… It’s not attainable,” she declared.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.