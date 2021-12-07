Selena Gomez admits her surprise Grammy nomination made her cry “like a little baby”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez is still processing that she can finally call herself a Grammy nominee. The singer, who began releasing music in 2008, scored her first nod this year — Best Latin Pop Album, for Revelación.

The 29-year-old admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she was overwhelmed by the honor. “I cried like a little baby. I was very excited,” she revealed. She also reflected on the significance of having her first Spanish-language EP recognized by the Recording Academy, declaring, “I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I’m very excited!”

Selena released Revelación in March, featuring the songs “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo.” She previously said that every song on the EP, except one, was written by her because she wanted to honor her heritage.

The singer isn’t taking any time off to celebrate her first Grammy nomination, however. In addition to promoting her fourth and final Hotel Transylvania movie, she’s starting work on season two of her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

Selena spoke with Extra and teased the new twists that await fans in the upcoming season, which welcomes Cara Delevingne﻿ as a new character. She and Cara are longtime friends but never worked on a major project together, until now. Selena, who’s also an executive producer of the show, said she gave the showrunners “a little push” after learning they were interested in having Cara star in the second season.

“It’s so much fun working with your friends,” Selena raved. “We had never worked together — or, actually, we did a long time ago — but something completely different. It’s so fun! We were just dying of laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”

