Selena Gomez accepts Hispanic Heritage Arts Award: "To be a voice in the community means a lot"

At the Hispanic Heritage Awards 2020, which aired Tuesday night on PBS, Selena Gomez accepted a special Arts Award, and as part of her pre-taped appearance on the show, she said she hoped to continue to inspire people by making them feel that “they can — no matter what.”

Selena received the award presented by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, not just for her acting and singing, but for her work executive-producing content that shines a light on the Hispanic community, not to mention her philanthropy.

“I want to continue knowing that just because of who I am, and just because of the hard work I do, I hope that it just inspires so many people to continue to believe in their dreams, believe that they’re capable, that they can — no matter what,” Selena said.

“And I’m just really grateful that I have had so many beautiful opportunities, and to be a voice in the community means a lot. And it’s a big responsibility, and I love that,” she added. “And I promise more to come in future for all kinds of stuff. So thank you!”

Selena also spoke about being advocate for mental health, including her work with charities that help people gain access to mental health resources.

“I actually think that a lot of the answers I got for mental health just made me stronger,” she revealed. “It gave me knowledge and I want nothing more than to help people who are experiencing the same thing.”

Other honorees on the show, hosted by Sebastian Yatra, included Bad Bunny, Jessica Alba, America’s essential workers and music legend Linda Ronstadt.

By Andrea Dresdale

