See photos and video of Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Camila & Shawn marching in the streets

hélène marie pambrunIn addition to posting about the death of George Floyd on their socials and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, many celebrities put their money where their mouths are over the past few days and took to the streets, joining marchers protesting for justice.

A fan account captured the likes of Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello joining in protests in various cities. Ariana is seen marching while wearing a face mask, holding a sign that says "Black Lives Matter."

There are multiple photos, as well as video, of Harry participating in the protests in L.A.: He's seen marching, taking a knee and holding a "Black Lives Matter" sign. And Shawn and Camila are seen marching together, holding "Black Lives Matter" signs. All of them are wearing face masks.

All those artists have also provided fans with resources and information about how they can help, links to petitions you can sign, and information about the importance of voting.

As Harry wrote a few days ago on Instagram, "LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER."

By Andrea Dresdale

