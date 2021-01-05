See Justin Bieber's tattoos get covered up in behind-the-scenes video for "Anyone"

Justin Bieber is pretty much covered in tattoos, but in his new video for his latest single, “Anyone,” he spends most of his time shirtless — and there’s not a tattoo to be seen. Now, in a new behind-the-scenes video, you can see how how Justin covered up his ink. And no, it wasn’t CGI.

At the start of the video, called “Anyone (Montage),” you see Jason dressed in nothing but his Calvins, sitting in a makeup chair getting all his body art painstakingly covered by two makeup artists with several airbrushes. Apparently, the process requires all the tattoos to be painted red first — who knew?

The rest of the video offers a behind-the-scenes look at Justin, who plays a boxer working his way up until he finally gets to a championship fight. He’s supported throughout his journey by his loyal wife, played by actress Zoey Deutch. Justin’s real-life wife Hailey was on set, too, though, so don’t read anything into Justin and Zoey’s steamy smooch at the end of the clip.

Justin debuted the song “Anyone” during his New Year’s Eve livestream concert sponsored by T-Mobile. While the livestream was ticketed, it was offered to T-Mobile customers for free. According to Justin’s record label, more than 1.25 million people saved the offer for access to the event.

By Andrea Dresdale

